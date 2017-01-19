Getting in shape doesn't have to be a high-tech affair. It's pretty easy to lace up a pair of shoes and start jogging down the street or to grab a basketball and head to the local park.

But as people begin to take their training more seriously, whether they're looking to fit into clothes that have become a bit too tight or prepare for a marathon, they're looking for help from the consumer electronics world. The wearable fitness tech market is expected to reach $12.4 billion in the United States by 2022, according to MarketsandMarkets, an independent research firm.

It's not surprising that new products are constantly being unveiled to meet consumer demand. At this year's CES, nearly 100 companies were on hand showing off everything from new wearable fitness monitors to virtual reality training programs. Here's some of what was on display.