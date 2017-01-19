Alibaba payments arm aims for 2 billion users in 10 years, says blockchain coming to Alipay

Alibaba's payment affiliate Ant Financial is aiming to have 2 billion customers in 10 years, the chief executive of the $60 billion firm told CNBC, adding that the Chinese giant is exploring further uses of blockchain technology.

Ant Financial runs the Alipay mobile wallet in China which has over 450 million users. But Eric Jing, the CEO of Ant Financial, said the aim is to more than quadruple that over the next decade.

"We have an ambition to be a global company," Jing told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"So my vision (is) that we want to serve 2 billion people in the next 10 years by using technology, by working together with partners … to serve those underserved."