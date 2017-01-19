Barclays CEO: We will deal with our DoJ issue over time and we’ll be fine

Barclays is yet to reach a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over the mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities, but it hopes for a fair settlement that correctly reflects the agreements made between the U.S. banks and officials, the lender's chief executive has told CNBC.

CEO Jes Staley said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he believed banks need to atone for their mistakes. But he added that any deal needed to be fair.



"We will deal with the DoJ over this issue over time and we'll be fine," he said.