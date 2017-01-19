Bioterrorism damage could be 'very huge' if it happens, Bill Gates warns

Billionaire Bill Gates urged governments and private organizations on Thursday to make "substantial investments" to prepare for a potentially damaging bioterrorism attack.

Bioterrorism refers to intentionally caused epidemics. The Microsoft co-founder said organizations involved in preventing this need to discuss what to do in the situation of such an attack.

"It's very hard to rate the probability of bioterrorism but the potential damage is very huge," Gates said during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"I'm hoping over the next few years there's some substantial investments."