China is delivering "incredible innovations': Dassault Systemes

China is serious about tackling its many challenges in a sustainable way through the use of technology and innovation, according to the CEO of multinational software company Dassault Systemes.



"In the last two years I have observed a number of incredible innovations in China, you see that in many high-tech sectors," Bernard Charles told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Also in transportation, in aircraft even - highly sophisticated technology. I think they are really addressing the innovation of tomorrow in a more sustainable way. They are really serious about it. You look at the rules they are putting in place for the cities to reduce pollution," he said, adding that the country was undertaking some "very tough initiatives."