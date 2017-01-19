Why this $40 billion logistics giant isn't worried about Amazon Uber, eating its lunch

Amazon, Uber, and other rivals will find it difficult to challenge Deutsche Post – one of Europe's largest logistics firms – because they underestimate the complexity of the business, the firm's CEO told CNBC on Thursday.

Amazon has been trialing drones to deliver parcels and has also been opening up lockers where people can pick up their packages. Ride-sharing firm Uber has also touted the potential of its network of drivers to be used for logistics.

Frank Appel, chief executive of Deutsche Post, said that Amazon is an "important partner" and does not underestimate the difficulty of logistics. But many rivals will find it hard to challenge Deutsche Post.