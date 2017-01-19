Dutch leader says the UK people had a choice and they chose to become poorer

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte gave a downbeat assessment of the U.K.'s vote to leave the European Union on Thursday, saying that the British people chose to become poorer for the sake of controlling immigration.

"This was the choice, the choice always was that when you want economic growth, being part of the biggest market in the world – which the European Union is – to leave that market with all the consequences that entails, there's consequences you have to face up to," he told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"And they wanted to do this because they wanted to control migration."

