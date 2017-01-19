    Biotech and Pharmaceuticals

    EpiPen competitor Auvi-Q comes back Feb. 14 with a pricing scheme that will blow your mind

    Auvi-Q produced by Kaleo
    Source: Kaleo
    Auvi-Q produced by Kaleo

    Competition for the EpiPen keeps mounting.

    The talking auto-injector competitor to Mylan's billion-dollar allergy attack remedy, the Auvi-Q, will return to market Feb. 14, manufacturer Kaleo said Thursday. The price? A whopping $4,500 for two auto-injectors.

    But not so fast, Kaleo said. It guarantees a cash price of $360 for two auto-injectors, plus a program it calls Auvi-Q AffordAbility that guarantees U.S. patients with commercial insurance will have no out-of-pocket costs for the devices, plus free product for those who don't have insurance with a household income of less than $100,000.

    It's an example of the complicated economics that govern drug pricing. Kaleo CEO Spencer Williamson told reporters Thursday, "We believe the most important price is the price to the patient," referring to out-of-pocket costs. "No epinephrine auto-injector, branded or even generic, will cost a commercially insured patient less out of pocket than Auvi-Q."

    The list price is multiples higher than competitors, including the EpiPen. But Kaleo said it expected many insurers to cover the product. "Let me be clear, this is a bold program," Williamson told reporters.

    Auvi-Q's list price compares with a list price of $608 for two EpiPens, the price that sparked a firestorm that's plunged Mylan's stock more than 35 percent since September. EpiPen prescriptions leap during back-to-school season as parents stock their kids up for the year ahead, and the price — up 400 percent over a decade — hit many hard this year.


    The Auvi-Q, before it was pulled at the end of 2015, was priced similarly to — and slightly higher than — the EpiPen on a list price basis, according to data from Evercore ISI. But drug companies argue the list price doesn't accurately reflect revenue flowing to them; as Mylan Chief Executive Heather Bresch has told reporters and Congress since the pricing scandal erupted, many others in the health-care system, predominantly pharmacy benefits managers, benefit from higher list prices as well.

    As a result of the public outcry, Mylan introduced an authorized generic version of the EpiPen — the same product but without the brand name on it — at half the price. It also increased its patient assistance as well.

    But the Auvi-Q isn't the only competition Mylan's now facing to its biggest product. Last week, CVS made a deal with Impax Laboratories to sell another epinephrine auto-injector, the Adrenaclick, for a cash price of $109.99 at its pharmacies.

    Kaleo told reporters Thursday it was confident it had remedied any potential dosing issues with the Auvi-Q before bringing it back to market.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MYL
    ---