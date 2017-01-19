EpiPen competitor Auvi-Q comes back Feb. 14 with a pricing scheme that will blow your mind

Competition for the EpiPen keeps mounting.

The talking auto-injector competitor to Mylan's billion-dollar allergy attack remedy, the Auvi-Q, will return to market Feb. 14, manufacturer Kaleo said Thursday. The price? A whopping $4,500 for two auto-injectors.

But not so fast, Kaleo said. It guarantees a cash price of $360 for two auto-injectors, plus a program it calls Auvi-Q AffordAbility that guarantees U.S. patients with commercial insurance will have no out-of-pocket costs for the devices, plus free product for those who don't have insurance with a household income of less than $100,000.



It's an example of the complicated economics that govern drug pricing. Kaleo CEO Spencer Williamson told reporters Thursday, "We believe the most important price is the price to the patient," referring to out-of-pocket costs. "No epinephrine auto-injector, branded or even generic, will cost a commercially insured patient less out of pocket than Auvi-Q."



The list price is multiples higher than competitors, including the EpiPen. But Kaleo said it expected many insurers to cover the product. "Let me be clear, this is a bold program," Williamson told reporters.

Auvi-Q's list price compares with a list price of $608 for two EpiPens, the price that sparked a firestorm that's plunged Mylan's stock more than 35 percent since September. EpiPen prescriptions leap during back-to-school season as parents stock their kids up for the year ahead, and the price — up 400 percent over a decade — hit many hard this year.