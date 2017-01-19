The Google co-founder told a story about a colleague who showed him a picture of cat created by this AI platform.

"Jeff Dean would periodically come up to me and say, 'Look, the computer made a picture of a cat,' and I said 'OK that's very nice, Jeff' … and fast forward a few years and now Brain probably touches every single one of our main projects," Brin said.

"This kind of revolution in deep nets has been very profound and definitely surprised me even though I was right inside there. … It's an incredible time. What can these things do? We don't really know the limits."

AI and its impact on society has been a big theme at Davos with business leaders and politicians discussing the topic. Earlier this week, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told Davos attendees that AI could potentially kickstart weak economic growth.

Brin said AI could free up people from doing mundane things to spend their time on more creative jobs, but admitted it is "almost impossible" to predict what the impact of the technology could be.

Google was founded by Brin and Larry Page in 1998 and is now one of the most valuable companies in the world. Brin said it was the first time he'd attended Davos in eight years. He even revealed that he might still finish his Ph.D.