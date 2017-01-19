Google co-founder Sergey Brin said Thursday he was "surprised" by the advances in artificial intelligence after ignoring early projects in the field.
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has been investing heavily in AI, acquiring companies such as Deepmind in 2014 and using the technology in the majority of its products from search to photos.
While Brin was heading the Google X research lab from 2010 to 2015, it was working on a project called Google Brain — an AI platform that is used across the search giant.
But Brin told delegates at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, that, at the time, he "didn't pay attention to it all."