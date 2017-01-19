I regret recommending Department of Energy be eliminated, Energy Sec nominee Rick Perry says

    Politics

    Rick Perry
    Energy Secretary nominee Rick Perry said Thursday he regretted calling for the agency he has been tapped to lead to be eliminated during his 2012 presidential campaign.

    During a 2011 Republican primary debate, Perry famously could not recall one of the three agencies he said he would eliminate if elected president. It was the Energy Department.

    "My past statements, made over five years ago, about abolishing the Department of Energy do not reflect my current thinking," the former Texas governor said in a Senate confirmation hearing.

    "In fact, after being briefed on so many of the vital functions of the Department of Energy, I regret recommending its elimination. If confirmed, I will enter this role excited and passionate about advocating and advancing the core missions of the DOE, drawing greater attention to the vital role played by the agency and the hard-working men and women who dedicate themselves in pursuit of these missions," he told the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

    The Department of Energy maintains the nation's nuclear arsenal, manages cleanup related to nuclear energy and weapons testing, finances energy projects and conducts scientific research in strategic fields.

    Perry vowed to advocate for and promote energy in all forms, including renewable energy, and said he supports conducting research that may not pay off for a generation.

    He made his statements just hours after The Hill reported the Trump administration plans to drastically reduce funding for government agencies, including the Department of Energy.

    The Hill said the cuts at the Energy Department include scaling back funding for nuclear physics and advanced scientific computing research to pre-Obama era levels, as well as getting rid of the Office of Electricity, the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy and the Office of Fossil Energy, which aims to produce technology to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

    Perry also sought to address his past statements on climate change, including that the science on the issue is not settled and a "substantial number" of climate scientists have manipulated data to win funding for their projects.

    "I believe the climate is changing. I believe some of it is naturally occurring, but some of it is caused by man-made activity. The question is how we address it in a thoughtful way that doesn't compromise economic growth" or affect "the affordability of energy or American jobs," he said.