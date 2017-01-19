I regret recommending Department of Energy be eliminated, Energy Sec nominee Rick Perry says

Energy Secretary nominee Rick Perry said Thursday he regretted calling for the agency he has been tapped to lead to be eliminated during his 2012 presidential campaign.

During a 2011 Republican primary debate, Perry famously could not recall one of the three agencies he said he would eliminate if elected president. It was the Energy Department.



"My past statements, made over five years ago, about abolishing the Department of Energy do not reflect my current thinking," the former Texas governor said in a Senate confirmation hearing.

"In fact, after being briefed on so many of the vital functions of the Department of Energy, I regret recommending its elimination. If confirmed, I will enter this role excited and passionate about advocating and advancing the core missions of the DOE, drawing greater attention to the vital role played by the agency and the hard-working men and women who dedicate themselves in pursuit of these missions," he told the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.



The Department of Energy maintains the nation's nuclear arsenal, manages cleanup related to nuclear energy and weapons testing, finances energy projects and conducts scientific research in strategic fields.