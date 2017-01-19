    Earnings

    IBM earnings: $5.01 per share, vs. expected EPS of $4.88

    IBM posted quarterly earnings and revenues above analyst estimates on Thursday.

    The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $5.01, excluding items, and revenues of $21.77 billion. Wall Street expected IBM to report earnings of $4.88 a share on revenue of $21.64 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.

    Shares briefly rose as much as 3 percent in extended trading, before paring gains, last up less than 1 percent.

    While earnings per share rose 4 percent from a year ago, revenues were down 1 percent, the company said. The New York-based enterprise technology company has now suffered 19 straight quarters of declining year-over-year revenues, since April 2012, when sales were nearly flat.

    The iconic company has mounted an uneasy transition away from operating systems and equipment, and toward "strategic imperatives" like business services, artificial intelligence and cloud.

    Cognitive solutions hit a revenue of $5.3 billion for the quarter, compared to the $5.38 billion expected by Street Account estimates. Business services hit revenue of $4.1 billion, compared to Street Account expectations of $4.23 billion. And technology services and cloud platforms hit $9.3 billion, above the $9.16 billion estimates in Street Account.

    Ginni Rometty, Chairwoman, President and CEO of IBM, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
    David A. Grogan | CNBC
    IBM's cloud, and its artificially intelligent assistant, Watson, have hit some major milestones over the last few months. IBM's cloud now powers the U.S. Army, while Watson is in a new car infotainment system.

    Investors will look for signals in the financial guidance that IBM will soon turn a corner. For the coming quarter, IBM is expected to report $18.45 billion in revenue and earnings of $2.47 a share, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

    The end of the company's fiscal year will also mark the release of its annual report, which reveals the number of employees it had during the year. CEO Ginni Rometty has revealed ambitions to hire about 25,000 American professionals in the next four years in the United States, 6,000 of those in 2017.

    While the company's net employment has inched up 50,000 over the last decade, divestitures over the past couple of years have taken their toll: In its latest annual report, for 2015, IBM said its workforce totaled 377,757, down by 53,455 from 2013.

    One person that's betting in favor of the company is Warren Buffett. The billionaire investing guru has accumulated a nearly 8.6 percent stake in the company since he started buying shares in 2011.

    Buffett likes the stock because he said IBM has a "stickiness" within corporate IT departments, and is the best of big companies when it comes to laying out a road map. The company has not missed a quarterly dividend payment since 1916, and has doubled its dividend since 2010, it said.

    Shares have gotten as high as $169.53 this month. Shares briefly hit $171 in extended trading, above the $170.43 per share, Buffett needed beat his average price paid per share.

    — CNBC's Deirdre Bosa contributed to this report.

