IBM posted quarterly earnings and revenues above analyst estimates on Thursday.

The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $5.01, excluding items, and revenues of $21.77 billion. Wall Street expected IBM to report earnings of $4.88 a share on revenue of $21.64 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.



Shares briefly rose as much as 3 percent in extended trading, before paring gains, last up less than 1 percent.

While earnings per share rose 4 percent from a year ago, revenues were down 1 percent, the company said. The New York-based enterprise technology company has now suffered 19 straight quarters of declining year-over-year revenues, since April 2012, when sales were nearly flat.

The iconic company has mounted an uneasy transition away from operating systems and equipment, and toward "strategic imperatives" like business services, artificial intelligence and cloud.

Cognitive solutions hit a revenue of $5.3 billion for the quarter, compared to the $5.38 billion expected by Street Account estimates. Business services hit revenue of $4.1 billion, compared to Street Account expectations of $4.23 billion. And technology services and cloud platforms hit $9.3 billion, above the $9.16 billion estimates in Street Account.