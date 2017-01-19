President Trump's Twitter plans: Tweet as usual

President-elect Donald Trump is well on his way to be an entirely new kind of "Tweeter in Chief," with no plans to cut back on his frequent use of Twitter despite the disapproval of the majority of Americans and a range of security risks.

He's tweeting despite the fact that this week a new NBC/WSJ poll reported that 69 percent of Americans believe Trump's Twitter habits are a "bad thing" and want him to cut back. Just 26 percent of respondents said Trump's use of Twitter is good, agreeing with the statement that "it allows a president to directly communicate to people immediately." It's no surprise that Democrats overwhelmingly disapprove of Trump's tweets — just 8 percent say it's good. And Republicans are divided, with 47 percent calling his tweets a bad idea.



Though Trump will inherit the @POTUS handle President Barack Obama established in May 2015, along with its 13.2 million followers, Trump won't give up his personal account, which has 20.3 million followers, and plans to keep tweeting from it. The Obama administration's "digital transition" team will wipe the timelines clean of @POTUS accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and will archive all that content.