The herd may 'sell the inauguration,' but that could be a tough call

Stocks bounded to all-time highs after Trump was elected, trading on hope that his policies would promote growth and affect long-term positive changes for the U.S. economy. But the market has been relatively range bound in recent weeks, as traders look for more details around the policies, particularly tax reform. The Dow fell 72 to 19,732, down for a fifth day in its worst losing streak since just before the election in early November.

The inauguration speech has been looked at as an opportunity for Trump to prioritize goals. Stocks reacted negatively to his press briefing last week because he never discussed taxes and stimulus but highlighted his view on tariffs, which make markets nervous.

"If you look at it, people aren't really doing much right now because essentially the potential for the Trump administration to change the sort of playing field with regard to tax policy and with regard to the potential for economic stimulus has really for the moment set aside fundamental analysis, to a frustrating extent," said Julian Emanuel, equity and derivatives strategist at UBS.

As stocks fell Thursday, bonds also sold off, with the 10-year yield rising to 2.48 percent, the highest level since Jan. 3. Bond yields were lifted by stronger data Thursday morning, hawkish comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen, rising inflation and the idea that Trump programs will result in higher rates.

Trump will deliver the inauguration speech right after he is sworn in at noon.

"It's going to be about growth and opportunity," said Dan Clifton, head of policy research at Strategas. Clifton said Trump may have a trick up his sleeve, and the speech could contain a wild card. One long shot could be a firm commitment on fiscal spending, even though a fiscal plan is not expected until later in the year, he said.

"It's going to be about growth and opportunity. He's looking for ways to bind the country together, and that's very hard to do," said Clifton. Trump will likely take aim at terrorism, ISIS and China, and is expected to contain promises to put America first, he said.

"My expectation is that it will be one of the briefer inaugural speeches. I would not be surprised if he couches it in terms of … what the 45th president thinks he might mean to this town and policymaking, and therefore to the country, as he attempts to reset relations on a global basis, and to reorient policymaking in Washington in the way it affects the economy and individual sectors and companies," said Kim Wallace, head of Washington Policy Research at Renaissance Macro Research.

But there won't be much in the way of specifics. "You never get a lot out of inaugural speeches … in terms of digestible, tradable, investible ideas, it's highly unlikely," said Wallace.

That could be disappointing to the markets unless traders view the speech the way they did Trump's first comments after winning the election. He made broad comments in the early morning of Nov. 9, promoting his growth policies, and change for America, without focusing on things like tariffs. Traders point to that as the turning point and trigger for the Trump rally.

Inauguration Day has mostly not been a positive for stocks, according to analytics firm Kensho. On that day for the past five new presidents, the S&P 500 was down 80 percent of the time for an average decline of 1.6 percent.

"There's sort of an inertia [in the market] that we expect is going to resolve itself sometime between inauguration tomorrow and the Fed meeting on Feb. 1. We continue to think a lot of the good news is priced in to the market, and we continue to see scope for a pull back here. It's a ceremonial event," Emanuel said. "To the extent that the speech says something that will move the market, it will move the market."

But Emanuel said Trump will have to show he is moving fast on his agenda. "If you own financials, you're not likely to want to sell them but you're not likely to want to buy them either because they've run up so much," he said, adding investors probably would not want to sell health care either.

"Anything he may say that's market-moving may be subsumed by pomp and circumstance. The market is expecting a lot done very quickly, and we think it's expecting too much very quickly. The market will not be patient for inaction over the first several weeks. They need to see progress on … all of the things he's laid out. They don't necessarily need to see clarity because on the bigger issues, like taxes, it's going to take several months to see clarity," he said.



Trump could get to work quickly, and there are some actions he can take once he enters the White House on Friday afternoon. "Tomorrow's going to be trade day, NAFTA, TPP withdraw and some stronger enforcement of trade deals," said Clifton.

Clifton said the first actions will be ones that are aimed to please Trump's base and the workers that supported him. He said Canada and Mexico are ready to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he says is viewed as outdated. The Trans-Pacific Partnership will also be officially shelved by Trump, as expected.

In week one, the new president may take action on energy projects that were put aside by the Obama administration, including the Keystone pipeline and even the controversial, Dakota Access pipeline, according to Clifton. He could also allow permits for more drilling on federal land and he may freeze staffing levels in the government.

But Clifton expects tariffs to come later. He pointed out that Trump dropped his goal of labeling China a currency manipulator on day one, and instead said in an interview he would talk to Chinese officials first. He may take the same approach with Mexico before slapping tariffs on imports from that country, but the tariffs could still come, Clifton said.

But Wallace says while the noise around trade could continue, ultimately big shifts in policy are likely to be rejected because they would harm the economy.

"Beginning January 23, the U.S. is not going to engage in wrecking the global trade order. It's not in our interests and it would hurt us as much as anyone else," said Wallace. "The first people who are hurt are the people who shop at big box retailers."

Individual investors also have an agenda of what they hear from Trump, according to findings of a UBS Wealth Management survey.

The majority, 55 percent, of the 2,000 high-net-worth investors in the survey wanted to see Trump focus on infrastructure in the first 100 days. Fifty-four percent also put health care at the top of the agenda, and 38 percent said lowering taxes should be a high priority.

UBS Wealth Management has run the survey several times, including before the election.

"The punch line coming out of all this is whether you are looking at the individual investor or the business owner … both on the individual side and the business owner side, people are looking to invest more. People are looking for growth. People think the next administration is going to help facilitate that growth," said Sameer Aurora, Head of Client Strategy, UBS Wealth Management Americas.