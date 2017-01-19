Chicago Cubs President Theo Epstein shares his 20% rule for getting ahead in your career

Theo Epstein, president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs, became one of the most important people in Major League Baseball by following a rule that fast-tracked his career.

It set him up to achieve what many thought was impossible, a resurrection of the Chicago Cubs. After 108 years, the team won the World Series again in 2016.

"Whoever your boss is, or your bosses are, they have 20 percent of their job that they just don't like," Epstein tells David Axelrod on his podcast, "The Axe Files."



"So if you can ask them or figure out what that 20 percent is, and figure out a way to do it for them, you'll make them really happy, improve their quality of life and their work experience."



In other words, take on the aspects of your boss' job that he or she hates.