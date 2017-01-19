The chief executive of French oil giant Total has warned on a world full of uncertainty that is bad for businesses and could threaten new investments in the industry.



"Today what I face is many uncertainties ," Patrick Pouyanné told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos.



"We are waiting to see what the foreign policy of (President-elect) Donald Trump will be, clearly Brexit and there is huge uncertainty over the future of Europe and how you deal with such a country outside of the European Union.



"Plus of course in the Middle East, Iran is back because of the agreement last year - it involved many difficulties around. So there is much uncertainty."