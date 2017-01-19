Stocks mixed as Inauguration Day approaches; industrials jump 1 percent

    US Markets

    U.S. equities traded mostly flat on Thursday as investors eagerly awaited President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 5 points, with Boeing contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained less than 0.1 percent, with industrials rising 1 percent to lead advancers. The sector was led higher by shares of CSX, which advanced more than 15 percent.

    The Nasdaq composite outperformed, advancing approximately 0.2 percent.

    "I think this is a pause ahead of the inauguration because there is so much policy uncertainty," said Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones. " We don't know what they will be focusing on first." Trump is set to take the oath of office on Friday.

    Stocks in the United States rallied to record highs following Trump's victory in November, on the back of expectations for lower corporate taxes, more government spending and deregulation of certain sectors.

    "The stock market tends to like a straightforward story, so if the new administration concentrates on its pro-growth policy actions, the narrative stays relatively simple and shares may find good reasons to continue their climb," Robert Landry, portfolio manager at USAA, said in a note.

    "But if other priorities compete for the president's energy and focus — immediate repeal of the Affordable Care Act, creation of costly trade barriers and any number of foreign policy actions, just to name a few — the growth story could get muddled and the markets choppy," Landry said.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Several Trump cabinet nominees are slated to testify before Congress, including Treasury secretary designate Steve Mnuchin.

    In economic news, weekly jobless claims dropped 15,000 to 234,000, around their lowest levels in 40 years. Housing starts, meanwhile, spiked 11.3 percent in December, beating estimates. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve business conditions index rose to 23.6, above a consensus estimate of 15.8.

    Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets in London, said the Philly Fed data shows "how optimistic the [manufacturing] industry is under the leadership of new upcoming president. This will support the U.S. economy further and strengthen the jobs market further."

    U.S. Treasury yields extended gains following the data releases, with the benchmark 10-year note yield breaking above 2.45 percent, while the two-year note yield advanced to 1.238 percent. Yields also received a boost from remarks made by Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday, when she said the U.S. economy was close to reaching the Fed's goals.

    Investors in the U.S. also focused on corporate quarterly results as earnings season continued. Bank of New York Mellon and Union Pacific were among the companies reporting before the bell, with Dow components IBM and American Express set to report after the close. Video streaming giant Netflix saw its shares spike nearly 5 percent, having posted solid results on strong subscriber growth.

    Overseas, European equities traded mostly higher after the European Central Bank kept monetary policy unchanged. The euro erased initial gains versus the dollar after ECB President Mario Draghi said in a news conference there is no sign of a convincing upward trend in underlying inflation.

    On tap this week:

    Earnings: American Express, IBM, Skyworks Solution, Check Point Software, KeyCorp, People's United Financial

    3:45 p.m. San Francisco Fed's Williams

    4:00 p.m. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren

    Friday

    Inauguration Day

    Earnings: General Electric, Kansas City Southern, SunTrust, Schlumberger, Rockwell Collins, Synchrony

    9:00 a.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker

    1:00 p.m. San Francisco Fed's Williams

