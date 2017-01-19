Stocks mixed as Inauguration Day approaches; industrials jump 1 percent

U.S. equities traded mostly flat on Thursday as investors eagerly awaited President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 5 points, with Boeing contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained less than 0.1 percent, with industrials rising 1 percent to lead advancers. The sector was led higher by shares of CSX, which advanced more than 15 percent.

The Nasdaq composite outperformed, advancing approximately 0.2 percent.

"I think this is a pause ahead of the inauguration because there is so much policy uncertainty," said Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones. " We don't know what they will be focusing on first." Trump is set to take the oath of office on Friday.

Stocks in the United States rallied to record highs following Trump's victory in November, on the back of expectations for lower corporate taxes, more government spending and deregulation of certain sectors.

"The stock market tends to like a straightforward story, so if the new administration concentrates on its pro-growth policy actions, the narrative stays relatively simple and shares may find good reasons to continue their climb," Robert Landry, portfolio manager at USAA, said in a note.



"But if other priorities compete for the president's energy and focus — immediate repeal of the Affordable Care Act, creation of costly trade barriers and any number of foreign policy actions, just to name a few — the growth story could get muddled and the markets choppy," Landry said.