Wal-Mart isn't the only retailer that has expansion plans

Wal-Mart made headlines this week by releasing more information about an expansion plan it had introduced in October, but it's not the only company likely adding locations and workers this year.

While the company did not mention President-elect Donald Trump in the statement, commentators were quick to link the announcement to Trump's emphasis on American jobs. Wal-Mart said its previously planned $6.8 billion in capital investments and expansion at 59 locations would create 10,000 new jobs.

But that's relatively tepid growth for the company, which analysts estimate added about 100 domestic stores in the past 12 months. And that $6.8 billion is actually a slight reduction in U.S. capital spending, according to filings. Here's how some other growing retailers compare: