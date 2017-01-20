Bill Gates shares the critical lesson he learned from his 4th grade teacher

"I learned from Mrs. Caffiere that my teachers had so much more knowledge to share. I just needed to ask. Up through high school and beyond, I would often ask my teachers about the books they liked, read those books when I had some free time, and offer my thoughts."

Now, he asks others billionaires for their book recommendations, like Warren Buffett, who first introduced him to "Business Adventures."

"More than two decades after Warren lent it to me — and more than four decades after it was first published — 'Business Adventures' remains the best business book I've ever read," Gates writes.



Gates, who goes through about 50 books a year, carves out time to read no matter how hectic his day may be. After all, reading is a core habit of the most successful people — and science shows that it could benefit you in more ways than one.

