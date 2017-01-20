Bill Gates shares the critical lesson he learned from his 4th grade teacher

When Bill Gates met Mrs. Caffiere, he was a shy 4th grader with "atrocious handwriting" and "a comically messy desk."
He also loved to read, which was "cool for girls but not for boys," the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft writes on his blog. "Mrs. Caffiere took me under her wing and helped make it okay for me to be a messy, nerdy boy who was reading lots of books."
Caffiere was the school librarian and an avid reader. She gave nine-year-old Gates a handful of books she had enjoyed and took the time to discuss them with him. "She pulled me out of my shell by sharing her love of books," Gates writes.