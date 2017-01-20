BlackRock’s Fink predicts Trump-Fed fallout

In Fink's view, dollar strength "is going to be a big,essential component of the market volatilities. We're going to have to be prepared for this."

"I do believe there will be a great deal of tension between the President-elect and the Federal Reserve on these issues. We should all be aware we are going to live in a world right now of a stronger dollar," he warned.

Fink then extended his cautionary outlook to the new administration's relationship with its overseas counterparts.

"Depending on our behaviors towards our trading partners,this could have a further impact on the dollar," argued the Chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the $5 trillion asset management firm, adding the U.S. must take care not to aggravate its largest lenders.

"If we are going to raise our deficits and not completely offset that by other tax revenues, quite frankly, that puts even more pressure on our dollar and in those circumstances, that's a very hard thing to navigate, much harder for any central banker to stop that trend," he outlined.