BlackRock’s Fink predicts Trump-Fed fallout

Tensions are set to erupt between the Federal Reserve and President-elect Donald Trump, according to the head of BlackRock, speaking on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Referring to the growth-boosting fiscal policies espoused by Trump in recent months, in combination with current market expectations for two to three interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve this year, Larry Fink sounded a warning note on the currency impact and its consequences.
"Some of the policies that are being proposed are policies that would further strengthen the U.S. dollar," he stated, adding the confluence of anticipated Trump and Fed actions could strengthen the dollar considerably,impact U.S. competitiveness and potentially restrict the ability for the incoming administration to create the jobs in manufacturing that has been a key part of his platform.