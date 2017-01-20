Bristol-Myers shares drop after company says it will not seek fast-track drug approval

The pressure on Bristol-Myers Squibb shares continues.

The stock fell more than 9 percent in Friday morning trade after the company announced it will not seek a fast track to Food and Drug Administration approval for a new lung cancer treatment.

The treatment — a combination of its immunotherapy drugs Opdivo and Yervoy designed as a first-line lung cancer treatment — is still expected to receive approval in the second half of 2018.

Bristol-Myers said in a statement it will not provide additional details "in order to protect the integrity of ongoing registrational studies." The company reports fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, Jan. 26.

On Jan. 11, shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb fell 5 percent following the FDA's acceptance for review of a similar lung cancer drug from Merck. Merck shares rose nearly 3 percent that day and were up 3.8 percent Friday morning.

With Friday's declines, Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are down more than 14 percent for the year so far, while Merck shares are up more than 6 percent.

