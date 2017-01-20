Davos elites give Trump an uneasy reception

However, the president-elect obviously sees merit in the economic shindig, sending his newly installed advisor Anthony Scaramucci to temper any ill feelings. Scaramucci is a Davos regular and socialite whose message on Trump included the line: "He's a compassionate man, he loves his children, he loves people."



Indeed, it would be wrong to say that Davos was solely downbeat on the new regime. Far from it. A host of big names from Wall Street told CNBC they were optimistic on economic growth under Trump with JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon saying the country could grow at 3 to 4 percent this year with the right tax and regulatory reforms. Others like Hollywood actor Matt Damon suggested the world should give the new president a little time before making judgement.



By next year's Davos the promises may have become actions and the threats may have softened. It's likely to be another huge twelve months for global politics that could see the world tilt even further on its axis. Here's to next year.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.