Herbalife shares fall after SEC asks for documents on China anti-corruption compliance

Shares of Herbalife dropped more than 3 percent Friday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked for documents and other information related to the company's compliance with anti-corruption laws in China.

The company said in a filing it is conducting its own review and has discussed the SEC's investigation and the company's review with the Department of Justice. It added it could not predict the eventual outcome of the matter.

Separately, Herbalife said it expects fourth-quarter earnings to come in "at the low end of guidance."



On Friday, the Los Angeles-based nutritional supplement company said in a release that its fourth-quarter volume is expected to come in at the low-end of its forecast, between a drop of 1.5 percent and a rise of 2.5 percent.

The company also said it has seen further strong currency headwinds since it announced its guidance back in November and said additional headwinds will impact net sales.

Fourth-quarter net sales are now expected to fall between 4 and 6 percent as compared to the year prior.

The company lowered its fiscal 2017 forecast due to a strengthened U.S. dollar.



Despite Friday's losses, the stock is up more than 7 percent year-to-date.