How Donald Trump stands to impact the economy and small businesses

Joe Spencer has seen plenty of booms and busts in his hometown of Detroit over the years running his small business, Louisiana Creole Gumbo since 1983. He watched as the auto industry imploded and housing collapsed, and he grit his teeth through the subsequent recession.

But these days, things are looking up for his resilient restaurant, famous for its gumbo served five ways. It hit $1.2 million in sales last year, leading him to open a second location.

Now one thing is on his mind: How Donald Trump stands to impact the economy, and what might that mean for endeavors like his around the country.

"He's supposed to be business-friendly," Spencer says, adding he's impressed with Trump's direct negotiation tactics with big automakers like GM and Ford to keep jobs in the U.S. "I feel as long as the auto industry does well, we will do well here in Detroit."