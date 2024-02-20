28-year-old has lived in an old NYC laundromat for 5 years, pays $1900 in rent—take a look inside

When Sampson Dahl, 28, found a former laundromat in Maspeth, Queens on an online forum back in 2019, he had no idea how much the space would become his life.

Early last year, CNBC Make It met Dahl after his former laundromat-turned-apartment went viral on TikTok. At the time, he was paying $1,850 a month — his rent has since increased to $1,900.

At the start of 2023, Dahl was working in TV and film set design — which allowed him access to a lot of the furniture and décor you see throughout his apartment — but the Writers Guild of America strike put a pause on any new work and forced Dahl to rethink the unlikely home he had created.

"I've gotten to focus on the space a lot, so I've been throwing shows, events, and intimate gatherings almost weekly at this point," Dahl tells CNBC Make It. "It's been a great opportunity to kind of dive into the space more."

Dahl doesn't make a lot of money from the events, but he says what he earns from the door charge is enough to help make his monthly rent payments and continue living alone.