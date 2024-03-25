24-year-old lived in an apartment the size of an average parking spot: 'It gave me independence'

Alex Verhaeg had just turned 21 years old when he moved into a 95 sq. ft. apartment in Manhattan's East Village.

The tiny apartment was smaller than the average size of a parking spot — which is roughly 150 square feet — and didn't have a bathroom. Instead, the five-story building has three bathrooms and two showers on each floor for tenants to share.

When CNBC Make It first spoke to Verhaeg back in 2022 he was paying $1,100 a month in rent and said then that a third year in the apartment would probably be his last.

"It gave me independence to have a spot all to myself," he says. "You had to share some things like the restroom but the apartment itself was just mine, which I really enjoyed."