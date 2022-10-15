This 23-year-old pays $1,100 a month in rent to live in an apartment the size of an average parking spot

In 2020, Alex Verhaeg moved into a 95 sq. ft. apartment in Manhattan's East Village. He pays $1,000 a month.

"People might call this place just a room or a closet, but to me, it is home," Verhaeg told CNBC Make It.

The 23-year-old barber, bike messenger, and content creator found the apartment on Zillow and only got to see the space in photos before he moved in.

"It was a little bit of a shock when I saw how small it was, but I really wanted to try living in this area," he said. "Any space can be made into a home, no matter how big or how small that space is. You just gotta put some love into it."

Verhaeg's mom co-signed his lease, and the upfront costs for his move were $2,000: $1,000 for the first month's rent and $1,000 for the security deposit.

His rent has since increased to $1100 a month.