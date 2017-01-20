Jamie Dimon: Trump presidency is 'a moment of opportunity'

Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the U.S. 2 Hours Ago | 01:45

The head of the nation's biggest bank says he's ready to work with President Donald Trump.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, in a statement shortly after Trump took the oath of office, said the 45th president's enthusiasm for economic development is encouraging.



"The swearing-in of a new president represents a moment of opportunity for America and all Americans," Dimon said in a statement he released as the chairman of the Business Roundtable. "The United States is well positioned to build on the momentum the U.S. economy is already showing. President Trump and the new Congress have both identified economic growth and job creation as top priorities, and America's business leaders fully agree."

The roundtable is a consortium of CEOs working together to promote responsible public policy and economic growth.