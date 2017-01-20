    Finance

    Jamie Dimon: Trump presidency is 'a moment of opportunity'

    Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the U.S.
    The head of the nation's biggest bank says he's ready to work with President Donald Trump.

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, in a statement shortly after Trump took the oath of office, said the 45th president's enthusiasm for economic development is encouraging.

    "The swearing-in of a new president represents a moment of opportunity for America and all Americans," Dimon said in a statement he released as the chairman of the Business Roundtable. "The United States is well positioned to build on the momentum the U.S. economy is already showing. President Trump and the new Congress have both identified economic growth and job creation as top priorities, and America's business leaders fully agree."

    The roundtable is a consortium of CEOs working together to promote responsible public policy and economic growth.

    Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
    David A. Grogan | CNBC
    Though he's expressed some reservations about Trump's campaign trail rhetoric, Dimon in recent weeks has shown a willingness to work with the new administration.

    In a CNBC interview this week from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Dimon said gains for Americans will extend beyond the stock market rally that has taken place since the election. Dimon predicted gross domestic product growth could hit 3 percent to 4 percent under Trump in 2017, after averaging just 1.6 percent during former President Barack Obama's eight years.

    Trump has emphasized the importance of breaking the mediocre growth trend since the financial crisis ended. To do so, he has prescribed a mix of tax cuts, regulation rollbacks and increases in infrastructure spending to unleash American business investment.

    "There is no better time than now for enacting reasoned policies that achieve those goals. Americans can only benefit if we modernize our tax system, take a smarter approach toward regulation and invest in infrastructure," Dimon said.

    "CEOs want this nation to succeed," he added. "We are ready to work collaboratively with President Trump, Congress, state and local leaders, unions and all the many institutions of civil society to create more opportunity for all Americans."

