London will remain a property "safe haven" despite Brexit with the falling pound attracting foreign buyers, the CEO of a top real estate firm, told CNBC on Friday.

Following the U.K.'s vote to leave the European Union last June, Sterling fell sharply. A fall in sterling makes it cheaper for overseas buyers to purchase goods in Britain.

Christian Ulbrich, chief executive of JLL, said the Brexit decision caused "uncertainty, " but he sees 2017 showing a rebound in the London property market.

"There's one thing that will always be around, London is the place in the world, the safe haven of the world, and we have seen it how the Chinese investors are coming in … and they will continue to do so, so we will see hopefully that rebound," Ulbrich told CNBC in a TV interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos.