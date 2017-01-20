Luanda beats London, Hong Kong and Singapore as most expensive city for expatriates

Angola's capital city Luanda is the priciest city for expatriates to relocate to this year, according to a study conducted by Movinga, a moving services start-up.

Living costs for the first month of living in Luanda were $3,259.32, slightly higher than costs incurred from living in New York ($3,084.75) and San Francisco ($3,050.10.)

Data points used to calculate the monthly average living costs in each city comprised of averages for monthly rent for a one-bedroom property close to the city, phone data plan, food and drink, and a monthly transportation pass.

Zurich, London, Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo and Seattle rounded up the 10 most expensive cities to live in for expats, according to the Relocation Price Index.

The most affordable cities included Medellin, Bucharest and Tunis, where living costs for the first month averaged only $397.80.