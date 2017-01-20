Now that Trump is president, let's talk about Vladimir Putin

The inauguration isn't just a big day for Donald Trump. Vladimir Putin probably thinks it's a big day, too.

With an outgoing administration saying that Putin wants to upend the Western world, and an incoming president saying the Russian strongman could make a good American partner, more people than ever want to understand: What makes Putin tick? What, exactly, does he want?



"Victory for Vladimir Putin is dying in his sleep while still in power. I mean that quite sincerely," said Bruce Bueno de Mesquita, professor of political science at New York University and author of "The Dictator's Handbook." "Leaders want to stay in power. He is very good at staying in power."

Putin has immediate political goals, Bueno de Mesquita said, "but those are secondary, and it's important to understand that those are secondary."