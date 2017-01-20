President Trump's White House website is live and it vows 4% economic growth, renegotiation of NAFTA

President Donald Trump revealed his top policy priorities on the updated White House website immediately following his inauguration Friday with some differences from promises he made on the campaign trail.

Notably, the White House website commits even more strongly to Trump's prediction for 4 percent economic growth under his administration:

"Since the recession of 2008, American workers and businesses have suffered through the slowest economic recovery since World War II. The U.S. lost nearly 300,000 manufacturing jobs during this period, while the share of Americans in the work force plummeted to lows not seen since the 1970s, the national debt doubled, and middle class got smaller. To get the economy back on track, President Trump has outlined a bold plan to create 25 million new American jobs in the next decade and return to 4 percent annual economic growth."

This compares to his campaign site, which said, "Boost growth to 3.5 percent per year on average, with the potential to reach a 4 percent growth rate."

On NAFTA the White House website says:

"President Trump is committed to renegotiating NAFTA. If our partners refuse a renegotiation that gives American workers a fair deal, then the President will give notice of the United States' intent to withdraw from NAFTA."

It seemed to surprise some on social media that the strong language about NAFTA from Trump's campaign website is now on the official presidential site.

His campaign web site said, "NAFTA will be renegotiated to get a better deal for American workers. If our partners do not agree to a renegotiation, America will withdraw from the deal."

Interestingly, there is no mention of China on the new White House trade policy page. Trump's campaign site promised to name the Asian country a "currency manipulator." No such language is used on WhiteHouse.gov.

