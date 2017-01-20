Trade has become the scapegoat for the world’s problems: ITC

"Trade is becoming the lightning rod for every problem that every country has on earth", but we must stop viewing it in isolation, the executive director of the International Trade Center has urged.

In an impassioned interview with CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Arancha González claimed that trade had become the scapegoat for global divisions and economic inequality but said more attention should be paid to the role of domestic policies.

"I think the problem we have in some developed countries is that trade opening, which has been generally good, has not been accompanied by the right domestic policies," she said, listing retraining, skills, education, infrastructure and suitable taxation policies amongst these.

"For every two jobs lost to trade, eight are lost to technology."

She added that trade was responsible for lifting one billion people out of poverty and asked "which people are going to say trade is not good?"