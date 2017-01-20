Anti-Trump protesters have blockaded Uber headquarters

Protesters chained themselves to the front doors of Uber's offices in San Francisco as Donald Trump was inaugurated on Friday, San Francisco local media reported. Employees were reportedly unable to enter the building, which also houses payments company Square, through the front door.

Reporters from the San Francisco Chronicle, radio stations KPFA and TV station KCBS, and protesters themselves captured images of the scene.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is one of several technology executives that's part of Trump's Strategic and Policy forum. Protesters' signs read, "Uber collaborates with Trump."

An Uber spokeswoman told CNBC: "As a company we're committed to working with government on issues that affect riders, drivers and the cities where we operate. Just as we worked with the Obama Administration, we'll work with the Trump Administration, too."

The protest was one of many, mostly peaceful demonstrations across the country, thoughprotesters in Washington DC smashed windows of businesses.