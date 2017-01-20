Count David Stockman, former director of the Office of Management and Budget under Ronald Reagan, as one of the non-believers in the Trump rally and coming economic boom.

U.S. markets have hit record highs since the election of President Donald Trump, and Wall Street continues to anticipate pro-business policies that will benefit banks and infrastructure.



However, Stockman reiterated his warning on "Fast Money" that a financial meltdown was in the offing. On the eve of Trump's inauguration, the former director of the Office of Management and Budget offered a reality check for investors who thinks the days of Reagan prosperity will return once again.

"The market is pricing the second coming of Ronald Reagan, but the newsflash on the eve of the inauguration is that there's no reincarnation coming," said Stockman, who served as budget director from 1981 to 1985.

"We're at the diametrically opposite position that we were in 1980," he added.

Stockman explained that in the early 80's when Reagan took office, debt was at a $1 trillion which equaled around 30 percent of U.S. GDP. Now, 35 years later, debt is nearing $20 trillion, or what could translate to 105 percent of GDP.

In other words, Reagan had a lot more room to maneuver with respect to the debt, while Trump could find himself hampered by rising debt.

