We're still getting tweets from Trump on the morning of his inauguration

If you were wondering whether tweets from Donald Trump were going stop, the answer as of Inauguration Day morning is: NO!

Hours before Trump was scheduled to take the oath of office as the nation's 45th president on Friday, Trump tweeted: "It all begins today!"



According to people close to the transition, as reported by The New York Times, Trump has traded in his Android phone for a secure, encrypted device approved by the Secret Service with a new number that few people possess.



The Trump team was not immediately available to respond to CNBC's request for comment.

