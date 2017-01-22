How Trump's proposals may affect every income tax bracket

During the campaign, President Donald Trump proposed the most significant tax cuts since Ronald Reagan.

Trump's tax plan calls for reducing personal income tax rates from seven to three brackets: 12 percent, 25 percent and 33 percent. His plan also would increase the standard deduction to $15,000, up from $6,300 for single filers, and to $30,000 for married couples filing jointly, up from $12,600.

"For many middle-income taxpayers, the new standard deduction [under Trump's proposal] may exceed their itemized deductions, thus allowing a higher deduction," said Timothy Speiss, chairman of personal wealth advisors at accounting firm EisnerAmper.



The Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center has estimated how much taxpayers would save annually based on their income under Trump's tax plan as well as a similar one proposed by House Republicans. (See chart below.)

