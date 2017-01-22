A group of legal scholars and litigators are expected to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump for allegedly violating the U.S. constitution by letting his myriad of businesses continue receiving payments from other governments, according to the New York Times.

The lawyers are arguing that the Emoluments Clause, a provision in the Constitution, bans office holders from receiving "any present, emolument, office or title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince or foreign State" due to corruption concerns, the New York Times reported.

The Times added that the new lawsuit does not seek financial damages but will request that President Trump stops accepting payment from foreign governments. Such payments would include income from Trump hotel guests and office building leases, the report stated.

However, other legal experts have said that a lawsuit of this nature would not amount to a violation of the Constitution as payments made by foreign governments are not paid to President Trump directly but to a corporate entity, the Times said.

Read the full New York Times report here.

