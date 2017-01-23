Billionaire developer: Trump's always negotiating — so judge him on results, not what he says

LeFrak: Trump's trying to make a better deal on NAFTA 1 Hour Ago | 01:36

President Donald Trump has "more good sense" than opponents say, longtime friend and fellow real estate mogul Richard LeFrak told CNBC on Monday.



"There's always a bit of negotiating posture in a lot of the things he says," the president of The LeFrak Organization said. "Look at what he does, but not always what he says."



Using the president's desire to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada, LeFrak said Trump stakes out far-reaching positions to provide wiggle room in discussions "to try to get the best deal he can."

Addressing concerns about what critics would call Trump's inflammatory statements, LeFrak said, "He's Donald. He's not a scary character."