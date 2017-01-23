Disappointed Hatchimal owner files lawsuit against Spin Master

The holiday's hottest toy quickly turned into one of its biggest disappointments for many families. Now, that disappointment has led to legal action.

Jodie Hejduk, of Bakersfield, California, has filed a class action lawsuit against Spin Master, alleging the Hatchimal toy she purchased for her daughter never hatched.

Hatchimals are stuffed animals that start out inside a spotted plastic egg, and are supposed to hatch when the owner rubs the shell. That process should take between 25 and 40 minutes, according to Spin Master's website.

But that wasn't the case for "millions of families throughout this country," Hejduk stated in her lawsuit, which she filed on those families' behalves, she said.

"Millions of children and families across the globe were sourly disappointed with coal in their stockings, in the form of a bait-and-switch marketing scheme perpetrated by Spin Master, the manufacturers of this Christmas season's 'it' gift, Hatchimals," the lawsuit states.



"Spin Master knew that the 'hatching' was one of the primary draws of the toy," the suit continued. "One of the company's senior vice presidents recognized that getting the toy to hatch 'resonates well with kids' and that since children do not know what is inside of the egg 'they get excited about what they may get.' This excitement was replaced with extreme disappointment for the many children when their Hatchimals did not hatch."

A Hatchimal cost roughly $50, depending on the retailer. However, the part-Furby, part-Tamagotchi toys were popular on the resale market, where they sold for upward of $250. Many parents lined up outside Toys R Us and Wal-Mart stores to purchase the highly sought-after toy.

However, once children opened their Christmas presents, the buzz surrounding the toys quickly turned from, "Were do I find one?" to "This thing doesn't hatch."

"I paid triple the price so I could get my 5 yr. old daughter what she wanted but when it was time to play with it the Hatchimal would not respond inside the egg. We watched every YouTube video we could for help, but to no avail... we had to open it ourselves," one customer wrote on Amazon.com, according to the lawsuit.

Spin Master has encouraged customers to contact customer service, and said it had doubled the number of people available to assist with calls and emails. Yet customers still took to social media to complain about long wait times.



A spokesperson for Spin Master did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. The toymaker's website includes a video that provides tips for making the creature hatch.

Hejduk's lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.

