Draghi uses history to drive home message of European unity

International collaboration is the only way to solve problems that are too big for countries to tackle alone, Mario Draghi told an awards ceremony Monday in Turin.

Today's situation offers frequent reminders of the dark days of the past, the European Central Bank (ECB) President said, as he collected the 2016 Cavour Prize for – in the words of the Cavour Foundation - having maintained the central bank's independence in the face of challenges while implementing measures to boost growth and deflect deflation.