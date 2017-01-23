The average law school graduate has more than $140,000 in student loan debt by the time they earn their degree. So picking a program that offers a high salary and a good return on investment is critical.

Online lender SoFi, a CNBC Disruptor, rated law schools based on verified salary and debt from more than 60,000 people who applied to refinance their student loans with the company between 2014 and 2016.

While elite schools still dominate SoFi's rankings with high average salaries, lesser-known programs, such as Brigham Young University, offered graduates a better value when you consider salary-to-debt ratios.



Graduates of the top three law schools on SoFi's highest salary list — Columbia University, Cornell University, and New York University — all earn starting salaries above $175,000. The median annual wage for lawyers was $115,820, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. (See the list below.)