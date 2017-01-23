Economic and political hurdles for Africa to clear in 2017

While Brexit and the U.S. election dominated headlines in 2016, the African continent witnessed major changes of its own.

Its two largest economies were destabilized, with Nigeria being driven into recession and the South African political elite grappling for power. Remnants of conflict continued to make news, with the continuation of people trafficking across the Mediterranean and violence in South Sudan bubbling over.

With the global narrative of uncertainty continuing to spin out in 2017, how will Africa fare?