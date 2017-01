"Photographs of the inaugural proceedings were intentionally framed in a way, in one particular tweet, to minimize the enormous support that had gathered on the National Mall," Spicer fumed that day.

He went on to claim that "this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period — both in person and around the globe." Spicer left that short press briefing without answering any questions.

Spicer's claims were undercut by timestamped aerial photos showing much sparser crowds on the Mall during Trump's inauguration than the crowds that gathered for Barack Obama's swearing-in as president in 2009.

Washington, D.C.'s transit system also reported lower ridership on the system in comparison to Obama's first inauguration.