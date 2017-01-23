    Investing

    The so-called Trump rally hasn't been an actual rally since mid-December

    Singer Kanye West and President-elect Donald Trump talk at Trump Tower after meetings on December 13, 2016 in New York.
    Here are some things to keep in mind when referring to the "Trump Rally"…

    The S&P 500 is up nearly 6% since Trump was elected, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the Trump Rally is still on.

    When discussing the so-called Trump Rally, an argument can be made for referring to it in past tense, rather than in present tense – since it appears that the gain has essentially been stalled for more than 5 weeks now (having ended around December 13). In fact, the S&P 500 has now moved sideways for a longer period than the actual post-election rally (26 sessions vs. 25 sessions).


    Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon


    S&P 500

    Change

    # of Sessions

    Point Range

    Election Day (11/8)-Today

    +5.7%

    51

    159

    11/8-12/13

    +6.2%

    25

    154

    12/14-Today

    -0.4%

    26

    48

    Coincidence or not, Dec. 13 is the same day that Trump met with Kanye West at Trump Tower in New York.

