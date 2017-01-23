There are far more male CEOs in advertising than female, pay gap still exists: Reports

There are far fewer women at the top of advertising agencies than there are men and there is a small pay disparity, according to an advertising industry body in the U.K.
Only 27 percent of chair, chief executive or managing director roles are occupied by women across both advertising and media agencies, while 32 percent of other senior roles are also female, says the IPA's "Diversity Survey 2016".
And while the proportion of men in agencies increases with seniority, the opposite is true for women: 56 percent of junior staff are female, while 44 percent are male. This increases to 73 percent male at the top of agencies.