There are far more male CEOs in advertising than female, pay gap still exists: Reports

Media agencies have fewer women at senior levels compared to the IPA's 2015 statistics, while the picture in creative agencies is more mixed. The proportion of women at chair, CEO or MD position has increased by 3 percentage points to 27 percent, while those in other executive roles are down from 39 percent to 32 percent.

The IPA does not publish average salary figures for different agency roles, however its report suggests that pay is roughly equal between men and women: men's pay is a maximum of 1.6 percent more than women's, it says.

However, when it comes to personnel across the wider marketing industry, including client-side marketers, the gap in pay is marked, according to a survey by Marketing Week published last week. On average, men earn 22.4 percent more than women, up from 20.8 percent in 2016.

Its figures contrast with the IPA's findings, suggesting that men working in agencies or consultancies are paid an average of 26 percent more than women. The average agency salary is £47,943 ($59,640), while those working for media owners, for example, are paid on average £48,563.

Large employers in the U.K. will have to start publishing pay gap statistics from April 2018.