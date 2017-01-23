These states would get hurt most in a Trump trade war

Trump: We will impose major border tax if companies go overseas 2 Hours Ago | 03:32

President Donald Trump wasted no time Monday moving ahead on his campaign promise to renegotiate a nearly quarter-century-old free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico — a move that could end up hurting workers in the states that heavily supported him.

Trump is expected to sign an executive order as early as Monday stating his intention to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, a White House official told NBC News.

Initiated by former President George H.W. Bush and signed into by former President Bill Clinton in 1994, NAFTA has helped boost U.S. exports to Canada and Mexico, the nation's two largest trading partners.

Trump, who blamed the deal for destroying American jobs, called it "one of the worst deals ever" during an October debate with Hillary Clinton.

But many analysts caution that placing tighter restrictions on trade with Canada and Mexico could leave even more workers out of a job.

"A renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement could adversely impact Midwestern manufacturing states who swung for Trump in 2016," according to Gregory Daco, an economist at Oxford Economics.