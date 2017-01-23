US stocks open slightly lower as investors look for more details on President Trump's policies

U.S. equities kicked off Monday trading slightly lower, as uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump's policies gave investors pause.

The Dow Jones industrial average traded about 20 points lower shortly after the open, with McDonald's contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 fell around 0.2 percent, with energy leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite dropped 0.1 percent.

"This is about the anxiety over Trump and how fast he moves on his campaign promises," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "It's now saying 'show me,' because much of this is already priced in."

Stocks in the U.S. rallied following the presidential election on hopes of corporate tax cuts, government spending and the deregulation of certain sectors. However, stocks have largely moved sideways recently as investors seek more details regarding said policies. Since Dec. 9, the S&P 500 has gained just 0.52 percent entering Monday trading.

The dollar, which also rallied after Nov. 8, has given up some of its post-election gains, hitting a six-week low against a basket of currencies. The euro, in turn, advanced 0.26 percent to $1.073 and the Japanese yen soared 1 percent to 113.42.

Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM, said in a Monday note Trump's inauguration speech on Friday pressured the greenback as it "sparked concerns of rising trade protectionism."