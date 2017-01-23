    BREAKING:  US stocks open slightly lower as investors look for more details on President Trump's policies

    U.S. equities kicked off Monday trading slightly lower, as uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump's policies gave investors pause.

    The Dow Jones industrial average traded about 20 points lower shortly after the open, with McDonald's contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 fell around 0.2 percent, with energy leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite dropped 0.1 percent.

    "This is about the anxiety over Trump and how fast he moves on his campaign promises," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "It's now saying 'show me,' because much of this is already priced in."

    Stocks in the U.S. rallied following the presidential election on hopes of corporate tax cuts, government spending and the deregulation of certain sectors. However, stocks have largely moved sideways recently as investors seek more details regarding said policies. Since Dec. 9, the S&P 500 has gained just 0.52 percent entering Monday trading.

    The dollar, which also rallied after Nov. 8, has given up some of its post-election gains, hitting a six-week low against a basket of currencies. The euro, in turn, advanced 0.26 percent to $1.073 and the Japanese yen soared 1 percent to 113.42.

    Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM, said in a Monday note Trump's inauguration speech on Friday pressured the greenback as it "sparked concerns of rising trade protectionism."

    "The growing threat of Donald Trump's proposed fiscal stimulus failing to keep up with market expectations may ensure Dollar weakness becomes a recurrent theme in the short term. While further Dollar selloffs may be expected as markets scale back on fiscal stimulus speculations, the prospects of higher US interest rates this year should limit losses in the medium to longer term," Otunuga said.

    Trump is expected to sign an executive order as early as Monday that will put in motion the renegotiation of the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

    President Trump is also expected to sign an executive order announcing his intention to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a trade agreement among 11 other Pacific Rim countries.

    In corporate news, earnings season continued as Halliburton and Dow component McDonald's reported quarterly results. McDonald's beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom line. Halliburton, meanwhile, beat bottom-line estimates but sales came in light of expectations. Yahoo is expected to post results after the close on Monday.

    There will be several S&P 500 components reporting throughout the week, including tech giants Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet.

    "Those companies that have announced their Q4 results have exceeded consensus on average by an average of roughly 3.5 percent," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities. However, "the magnitude of this outperformance trails that from recent reporting seasons."

    There are no major economic data due Monday, but investors will receive fourth-quarter GDP data on Friday.

    U.S. Treasurys rose slightly, with the benchmark 10-year note yield falling to 2.46 percent, while the two-year note yield slipped to 1.18 percent.

    On tap this week:

    What to Watch

    Monday

    Earnings: Yahoo, Halliburton, Brown and Brown

    Tuesday

    Earnings: 3M, Johnson and Johnson, DuPont, Alibaba, SAP, Travelers, Verizon, Corning, DR Horton, Kimberly-Clark, Lockheed Martin, AK Steel, Janus, Samsung Electronics, Texas Instruments, Alcoa, Capitol One, Seagate

    8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed non manufacturing

    9:45 a.m. Markit manufacturing PMI

    10:00 a.m. Existing home sales

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Boeing, United Technologies, Abbott Labs, Freeport McMorRan, Hess, Illinois Tool Works, Textron, AT&T, eBay, Qualcomm, Citrix, WW Grainger, Las Vegas Sands, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Murphy Oil, McKesson, Norfolk Southern

    9:00 a.m. FHFA home price index

    Thursday

    Earnings: Intel, Microsoft, Alphabet, Caterpillar, Comcast, Dow Chemical, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Unilever, Biogen, Northrop Grumman, Blackstone, Praxair, Potash, Alaska Air, PulteGroup, LM Ericsson, LVMH, Raytheon, Southwest Air, Stanley Black & Decker

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    9:45 a.m. Markit services PMI

    10:00 a.m. New home sales

    Friday

    Earnings: Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, Honeywell, American Airlines, General Dynamics, Air Products

    8:30 a.m. Durable goods

    8:30 a.m. Q4 Real GDP

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

