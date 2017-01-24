    Market Insider with Patti Domm

    Allegheny Technologies spike after earnings beat Wall Street estimates

    Visitors look at a display of aircraft engine components, produced by Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI), as they stand on display at the company's stand on the second day of the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough.
    Simon Dawson | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Shares of Allegheny Technologies skyrocketed more than 30 percent in afternoon trading Tuesday after the company posted earnings that exceeded analyst expectations.

    The specialty metals manufacturer reported earnings per share of 9 cents per share, beating expectations of a loss of 11 cent per share, according to a Thomson Reuters estimate. However, the company reported revenue below expectations at $796 million versus the Street estimate of $804 million.

    As of mid-afternoon, the stock was on track for its largest one-day percentage gain ever.

