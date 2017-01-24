Homebuilders ETF on course for best day in 8 months after earnings, data

The S&P Homebuilders ETF rose more than 2 percent Tuesday after the release of U.S. home sales and earnings numbers.

The ETF was on track for its best day since May 24, 2016, when it gained 3.06 percent.



The ETF's gain came after the number of for-sale listings fell again in December to the lowest level since 1999, according to the National Association of Realtors on Tuesday.

D.R. Horton was among the top gainers in the ETF, up more than 5 percent Tuesday after its quarterly results surpassed Wall Street's expectations and reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Homebuilders Lennar and Pulte also gained more than 5 percent in midday trade.

With Tuesday's gains, the S&P Homebuilders ETF is up 4 percent year to date.