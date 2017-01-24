The two main sticking points behind Trump's push to build more cars in the US

Big 3 US plants build 70% of vehicles sold in US 2 Hours Ago | 01:55

President Donald Trump is hitting the gas on his bid to have more vehicles built in the U.S.

Ahead of Tuesday's meeting with the CEOs of General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler, Trump tweeted that he wants "new plants to be built here for cars sold here!"

He reiterated that determination during the morning's meeting, promising to make it more economical for automakers to build vehicles in the U.S.

As the president puts pressure on automakers to bring jobs back to the U.S., here are two numbers that are likely gnawing at him.

